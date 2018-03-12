dashcam catches wrong-way driver in calgary

A person is in custody after a vehicle driving the wrong way clipped another car on southbound Stoney Trail near 114 Avenue in Calgary early Saturday morning.

The whole incident was caught on a dashboard camera and posted to Facebook by Rafael Martinez.

The dramatic early-morning video shows a vehicle approaching at high speed. The vehicle clips a car, then a loud crash is heard. The clipped vehicle then spins out of control before safely coming to a stop. One of the occupants is then heard yelling, “Call 911!”

The occupants of the clipped vehicle escaped without injuries and police are investigating the incident.

Police have not commented on the specifics of the case.

More to come