Toronto police release identity of man killed in Etobicoke shooting
A A
Toronto police have released the name of a local man who died following a shooting over the weekend.
Officers say they found Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, in a residential west Toronto neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Police took Vidal to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a post-mortem that took place Sunday confirmed Vidal died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
Police say this is Toronto’s 11th murder of 2018.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.