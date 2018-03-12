Crime
March 12, 2018 7:42 am

Toronto police release identity of man killed in Etobicoke shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, was shot and killed in Etobicoke on March 10, 2018.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released the name of a local man who died following a shooting over the weekend.

Officers say they found Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, in a residential west Toronto neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Police took Vidal to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a post-mortem that took place Sunday confirmed Vidal died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police say this is Toronto’s 11th murder of 2018.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

