Toronto police release identity of man killed in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have released the name of a local man who died following a shooting over the weekend.

Officers say they found Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, in a residential west Toronto neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

Police took Vidal to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a post-mortem that took place Sunday confirmed Vidal died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police say this is Toronto’s 11th murder of 2018.