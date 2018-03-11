Crime
March 11, 2018 9:31 am

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Etobicoke

By

A man has died from his injuries following a shooting at Kipling and Finch.

Don Mitchell / Global News Radio 640 Toronto
A A

A shooting in Etobicoke has claimed the life of one man.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Drive and Silverstone Drive near Kipling and Finch Avenues.

According to paramedics, the victim was sent to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are looking for one suspect, who is described as 5’9 to 6′ tall and wearing a black hoodie with something covering his face, possibly a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

The Toronto Police Service will be updating the media with a news conference on Sunday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
Etobicoke
Finch
GTA
Kipling
Shooting
Toronto
toronto police service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News