Man dies from injuries following shooting in Etobicoke

A shooting in Etobicoke has claimed the life of one man.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Drive and Silverstone Drive near Kipling and Finch Avenues.

According to paramedics, the victim was sent to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are looking for one suspect, who is described as 5’9 to 6′ tall and wearing a black hoodie with something covering his face, possibly a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

The Toronto Police Service will be updating the media with a news conference on Sunday.