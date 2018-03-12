Electricity restored after single-vehicle crash causes power outage in Brampton
A A
Power has been restored to customers after a vehicle crashed into a pole and downed power lines in Brampton.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Sandlewood Parkway and Mississauga Road.
A SUV had rolled into a hydro pole and severed it in half. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision caused an outage leaving almost 7,000 customers in the dark.
Officials said power was restored to customers around 8:30 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.