Electricity restored after single-vehicle crash causes power outage in Brampton

Power has been restored to customers after a vehicle crashed into a pole and downed power lines in Brampton.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Sandlewood Parkway and Mississauga Road.

A SUV had rolled into a hydro pole and severed it in half. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused an outage leaving almost 7,000 customers in the dark.

Officials said power was restored to customers around 8:30 a.m.

