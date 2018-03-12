Canada
March 12, 2018
Updated: March 12, 2018 8:39 am

Electricity restored after single-vehicle crash causes power outage in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Brampton left in the dark after SUV crash causes power outage

Power has been restored to customers after a vehicle crashed into a pole and downed power lines in Brampton.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Sandlewood Parkway and Mississauga Road.

A SUV had rolled into a hydro pole and severed it in half. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused an outage leaving almost 7,000 customers in the dark.

Officials said power was restored to customers around 8:30 a.m.

		

	

				
	



	
		
			

    		

