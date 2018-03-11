Carleton Ravens beat Saskatchewan Huskies 69-48 to win national women’s basketball title

The Carleton Ravens have won the U Sports women’s basketball final with a win over the Saskatchewan Huskies.

The Ravens beat the Huskies 69-48 on Sunday to win the U Sports women’s basketball final.

Catherine Traer led the Ravens in the win with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Leblanc added another 12 points and nine rebounds for Carleton.

Summer Masikewich led the Huskies, recording 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kylan Shand added another nine points, while Libby Epoch recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

The national championship game was held at the Centre for Kinesiology, Health & Sport on the University of Regina campus.

The Huskies punched their ticket to the final by beating the Regina Cougars 74-71 on Saturday.

Ottawa’s Carleton Ravens beat the McGill Martlets 46-44 on Saturday to also advance to the final.

Saskatchewan won their only national championship during the 2015-2016 season.

This is Carleton’s first-ever national championship.

The Regina Cougars won bronze with a 66-63 win over the McGill Martlets on Sunday afternoon.