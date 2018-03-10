Canada
Man dies after RV he was working on falls on him: Edmonton police

By Online journalist  Global News

A man in his 60s had died after the vehicle he was working on is believed to have fallen on him, according Edmonton police. The incident happened in the Kenilworth neighbourhood on March 10, 2018.

They said emergency crews were called to a business in the Kenilworth neighbourhood at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the man was found pinned underneath an RV (recreational vehicle). It’s believed it fell off its blocks while he was working on it.

Police did not provide further details and said the incident is not considered to be suspicious.

