Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce hands out Spirit Awards

Eight organizations in our city have been recognized by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce for their “spirit”.

The Spirit of Winnipeg Awards were held at Club Regent Event Centre on Friday night.

Winners include APTN, the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world; and the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, often heard on 680 CJOB discussing mental health issues.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Funding Change | Rising Star (Start Up) Award





An ambitious tech startup that provides an online 50/50 raffle platform, dramatically expanding fundraising reach for charities and non-profits

TRAINFO | Technology Award

Real-time tracking of train crossing delays not only helps commuters get home safer, but speeds emergency personnel on their way

Sycamore Energy | Environment and Energy Award

“An overnight success ten years in the making” that’s expanding Manitoba’s renewables expertise while growing in international markets

Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba | Wellness and Workplace Culture Award

Vital advocates for mental health who practice the same peer support culture they preach

A Port in the Storm | Non-profit and Social Enterprise Award

Greatly subsidized housing for remote and rural guests receiving vital medical care in Winnipeg

Manitobah Mukluks | Trade Award

Champions of the “original winter boot” who have channeled their international success into support for the next generation of Indigenous entrepreneurs

HTFC Planning & Design | Design and Building Award

The team behind some of Winnipeg’s most iconic locations – the Oodena, Manitoba Hydro Gardens, Leo Mol Sculpture Gardens and Millennium Library Park

APTN | Spirit of Winnipeg Award

The first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world, empowering Indigenous Peoples by sharing their languages and stories

Nominations for the 2019 Spirit of Winnipeg Awards will open in the fall.