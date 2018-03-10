Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

Several patients required treatment after a southbound car collided with a semi-trailer truck on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail on Saturday, resulting in the car ending up in the northbound lanes.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of the freeway near Glenmore Trail as they investigated the crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it’s believed the car hit the truck.

Calgary EMS said five patients were assessed after the collision took place and two of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries.