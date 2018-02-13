83-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by pickup truck on Centre Street

Police are investigating after an 83-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to walk across a downtown Calgary street on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the collision at 3 Avenue S.W. and Centre Street S. at about 9:15 a.m., according to police. Investigators believe a black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was headed east on 3 Avenue before turning left onto Centre Street. At that moment, they said the pedestrian “stepped off of the northwest corner of the sidewalk and was crossing eastbound” when he was hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

While an investigation into what happened is ongoing, police said they do not believe alcohol or speed played any role in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about events leading up to it is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted online.