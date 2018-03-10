Sneak peek at Kelowna Rockets Don Cherry jersey.
The Kelowna Rockets home at home stand against the Kamloops Blazers continues tonight at Prospera Place but sartorially speaking, things are going to look a little different.
The Rockets will forgo their standard sweaters to don a Don Cherry themed plaid jersey.
The jersey is complete with an oversized white collar, a lapel rose and of course a white pocket square.
The promotion is all part of a CHL wide initiative that will see the jerseys auctioned off online after the game.
The franchise is hoping to raise over $20,000 from the event.
Don Cherry won’t actually be at the game but those in attendance will receive a Don Cherry hockey card as well as a chance to win one of 1,000 Don Cherry bobble heads.
