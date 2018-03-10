Rooming house evacuated after Winnipeg blaze

Over a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene of an early morning fire in Winnipeg.

The blaze happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at a rooming house on the 500 block of Young Street.

RELATED: 7 people evacuated after fire on Winnipeg’s Flora Avenue

Crews said several people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to safely get out of the three-storey home without injury.

The rooming house sustained major damage.