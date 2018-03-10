Rooming house evacuated after Winnipeg blaze
Over a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene of an early morning fire in Winnipeg.
The blaze happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at a rooming house on the 500 block of Young Street.
Crews said several people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to safely get out of the three-storey home without injury.
The rooming house sustained major damage.
