March 10, 2018 11:12 am

Stabbing near Chinatown leaves one man in serious condition

By

A man was reportedly stabbed at Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West around 6:00 a.m. March 10.

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press/File
A stabbing in the city’s downtown core has left one man in serious condition.

The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. Saturday in the Chinatown area near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Investigators say the victim is believed to be in his 30s and that he managed to take a taxi to a hospital around 6:30 a.m.

The southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue are now closed at Queen Street West for a police investigation.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

