Stabbing near Chinatown leaves one man in serious condition
A stabbing in the city’s downtown core has left one man in serious condition.
The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. Saturday in the Chinatown area near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.
Investigators say the victim is believed to be in his 30s and that he managed to take a taxi to a hospital around 6:30 a.m.
The southbound lanes on Spadina Avenue are now closed at Queen Street West for a police investigation.
There is no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
