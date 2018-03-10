Massive melt: Parts of Calgary already dealing with melting snow

Shovels are out in full force in some neighbourhoods around Calgary, but instead of picking up snow, residents are pushing away water.

“I can’t park in front of my house because it’s a lake,” Inglewood resident Sherry Dahl said, describing her city street.

“There was six inches of water,” Inglewood resident Naomi Withers said, with a shovel in her hand.

Dalh, Withers and their neighbours aren’t waiting to take action.

“We are creating channels, so that as it melts there’s at least some help to get it to the storm drain,” Dahl said.

Fire officials say preparing for the melt is a wise idea as they do expect to see flooding calls over the weekend.

“If you have piled snow up against your house, or if your downspouts aren’t pointed away, water can build up and leak [into your house],” Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department said.

Warm weather, including some double digit highs, is expected for the next week.