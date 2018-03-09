Gas tax to fund solar project in Summerland

The District of Summerland will harness the power of the sun to create energy.

The south Okanagan town has received a $6 million federal grant from the Gas Tax Fund to build a one megawatt solar array with two megawatts of battery storage.

That equates to the generation of just over one per cent of power currently used in the district.

“We are pleased to announce that Summerland will be adding a new chapter to our electrical utilities long history as an energy generator,” Summerland mayor Peter Waterman said Friday.

Summerland is one of only five cities in the province to own its electrical utility.

The district buys power wholesale from FortisBC and resells it to their customers.

New solar energy will add to the power grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But the game changer is the battery storage bank.

It means the district can store energy for future use.

“One is providing emergency power for critical services during something like a blackout,” said alternative energy coordinator Tami Rothery.

“The other is smoothing out the differences in power that are generated through the solar panels.”

Solar contractor Landon Aldridge, the owner of Terratek Energy, said it will also save ratepayers money.

“The battery storage component is definitely a step up and being able to store that energy to circumvent higher rates that they would otherwise have to pay Fortis, let’s say during the summertime when rates are going to go up for air conditioning costs, that sort of thing.”

Environmentally conscious residents on site for the announcement said it’s a good first step towards going green.

“I think it’s fantastic that Summerland is taking the lead in this,” said Summerland Chamber of Commerce President Erick Thompson.

“I’m really excited about it. I’m a Summerland resident and I’d really like to see Summerland become a sustainable tourism destination,” said Darren Sweet.

“It’s more of an inspiration for people to understand that there are things that can be done so small steps are really very important,” added environmental advocacy group First Things First Okanagan chairperson Jim Beattie.

Project design and location will be worked out in a feasibility study.

No timeline has been set for construction.