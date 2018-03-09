Defence calls witnesses in trial for Lethbridge man charged with dangerous driving causing death

The trial for a City of Lethbridge employee who was operating a front-end loader when a mini-van crashed into it on Whoop-Up Drive in 2015 continued on Friday.

The operator, Scott Erickson, is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

The defence opened their case Friday with Erickson testifying in his own defence on day four of the trial.

During cross examination by the Crown, Erickson was asked if he believed blockers or pylons should have been used to help notify the public of the work being done.

Erickson said he didn’t.

“No, because the blocker truck blocks one lane and I’m going across three lanes.”

Prosecutor Bruce Ainscough also pressed Erickson on the sun glare issue, reminding him multiple people testified they had a hard time seeing his loader on Whoop-Up Drive that afternoon.

Erickson disagreed, saying those people likely just weren’t paying attention.

Family members of both Erickson and the 72-year-old man who died, Alan Johnston, were in court Friday.

Johnston’s daughter took issue with Erickson’s demeanour.

“It’s very disappointing how he’s taking no accountability whatsoever and he feels that he was in the right,” said Sarah Johnston. “Even though somebody was killed, he shows no remorse and it really, really hurts because he is the one that was in the wrong and hopefully in court we’ll prove that.”

The defence called three other witnesses.

Michael Seltenhammer, another city employee tasked with snow removal, said he would have done exactly what Erickson did and that no signage was needed in that situation.

“Glad that was my day off,” he said. “It could have been me.”

Two other city employees also vouched for Erickson, saying he is an honest and helpful coworker.

The trial was supposed to conclude on Monday but the defence has asked for an extension. They need time to call an expert witness who isn’t in the province right now.

The judge approved the extension, with the trial set to resume on June 18, 2018.