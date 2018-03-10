Peterborough museum readies the city’s future protectors

Fire. Super speed. Black Panther’s claws. Dogs that shoot lasers from their eyes.

About a dozen school children spent a day celebrating their favourite champions Friday during the Peterborough Museum and Archives superhero day camp.

Five-year-old Keira professed a fondness for Wonder Woman and Black Panther, while nine-year-old Evelyn said her favourite hero walked on four legs.

“Super dog,” she said. “He can fly and he’s really strong and he can shoot lasers out of his eyes.”

For five-year-old Lachlan, no one could hold a finger to Captain Underpants, and, when pressed about a superhero power he wouldn’t mind having, Lachlan said he’d like to wield a “fart gun.”

But the day wasn’t all about heroes that already exist.

Addy created her own superhero.

“I’m Rainbow Girl,” she said. “She can make rainbows whenever she wants.”

The museum’s March break camps are already booked, but officials say there are drop in programs throughout the week.