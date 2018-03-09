Call for help sends London Hydro crews to U.S. following major storm

London Hydro crews are heading stateside after a major nor’easter this week left areas of New York state without power.

The trip comes after the New York Power Authority requested help from Canadian Utilities to assist with power restoration.

Nancy Hutton, communications director for London Hydro, told 980 CFPL, seven men and four trucks headed down Friday morning.

“They ultimately need more crews to go in and help them so they can get power back on as quickly as possible,” said Hutton.

The call for help, co-ordinated through the Electricity Distributors Association, is not out of the ordinary due to a utility mutual assistance protocol.

“Utilities always help each other,” added Hutton.

There is no word on how long the crews will stay in New York state.

Any costs or expenses for London Hydro will be reimbursed by utility companies in the area.