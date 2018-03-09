Alberta man charged after farm shooting met with applause outside courthouse

A homeowner in rural Alberta who was charged by police after shots were fired during a confrontation on his property was met with applause from supporters after he left the courthouse.

Edouard Maurice, who is 33, faces three charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

RCMP south of Calgary were called to the property on Feb. 25 where a homeowner allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles.

Shots were fired and one of the alleged suspects was later found with an arm injury and was taken to hospital.

About 150 rural landowners showed up at the courthouse to support Maurice – one carrying a sign that read “Keep your city out of our country.”

The case has been adjourned to April 6.