Kelowna RCMP inundated with calls regarding further threat allegations at school

Kelowna RCMP confirm they have investigated information regarding alleged threats made toward Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) Thursday afternoon.

The alleged threat was fully investigated and deemed not valid, according to S/ Sgt Brad Swecera.

“The RCMP takes such information serious and readily acted to fully investigate this matter,” Swecera said in a press release to Kelowna media Thursday night. “The RCMP would also like to caution students and parents as to the risk of using social media to spread inaccurate information.”

RCMP said local 911 dispatch has been inundated with numerous calls from very concerned parents regarding rumours circulating on social media about threats to KSS.

Swecera said the principal at KSS and staff were made aware and advised.

Parent and student concern has been escalating since an alleged threat at Mount Bouncherie in West Kelowna blew out of proportion with rumors on social media during the week.

RCMP and School District 23 staff deemed the inappropriate comment by a student not credible.

SD 23 Superintendent Kevin Kaardal said they are committed to the safety of students and staff in the district.