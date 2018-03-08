Canada issues travel warning for Playa del Carmen, Mexico after ferry explosion

The Canadian government has issued a new travel warning for a tourist hot spot in Mexico over a potential security threat.

The warning came after the U.S. embassy in Mexico issued its own alert advising Americans of a potential security threat in the country’s popular tourist destination area.

The alert focuses on Playa del Carmen, located on the country’s east coast near Cancun.

“‎The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City received information about a security threat in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico,” reads the security alert. “Effective immediately, U.S. government employees are prohibited from travelling to Playa del Carmen until further notice. The U.S. Consular Agency in Playa del Carmen will be closed until further notice.‎

“Continue to exercise a high degree of caution in Playa del Carmen,” reads the statement.

The alert comes as many Canadians and Americans head south for spring break and just weeks after at least 25 people were injured when an explosion ripped through a ferry in Playa del Carmen.

