Canada
March 8, 2018 12:27 pm
Updated: March 8, 2018 12:28 pm

Canada issues travel warning for Playa del Carmen, Mexico after ferry explosion

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Police guard the exit of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

AP Photo
A A

The Canadian government has issued a new travel warning for a tourist hot spot in Mexico over a potential security threat.

The warning came after the U.S. embassy in Mexico issued its own alert advising Americans of a potential security threat in the country’s popular tourist destination area.

The alert focuses on Playa del Carmen, located on the country’s east coast near Cancun.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 25 injured in Playa del Carmen ferry explosion, Mexican government says

“‎The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City received information about a security threat in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico,” reads the security alert. “Effective immediately, U.S. government employees are prohibited from travelling to Playa del Carmen until further notice. The U.S. Consular Agency in Playa del Carmen will be closed until further notice.‎

“Continue to exercise a high degree of caution in Playa del Carmen,” reads the statement.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Security cameras capture moment ferry explodes at Mexico pier

The alert comes as many Canadians and Americans head south for spring break and just weeks after at least 25 people were injured when an explosion ripped through a ferry in Playa del Carmen.

More to come..

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Mexico travel warning
Canadians in Mexico
Mexico
Mexico security threat
Mexico travel warning
Playa del Carmen
Travel Warnings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News