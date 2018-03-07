Person injured after shots reportedly fired from moving vehicle in eastern Alberta

Kitscoty RCMP were investigating reports of shots fired from a moving vehicle Sunday when they pulled over a truck and a passenger said he’d been injured.

RCMP were called by a resident who heard gunshots and saw two vehicles following each other at about 11 p.m. on March 4.

Police found a truck driving “at a high rate of speed” and pulled it over.

A man who was a passenger in the truck told the officer he was suffering from “a minor injury caused by a firearm,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

It’s alleged he was injured earlier that evening, when a blue Ford Focus swerved at the truck in an intersection. The truck followed the car “and attempted to stop it when one of the occupants inside shot a firearm, hitting their vehicle before fleeing the area,” RCMP said.

RCMP were told the shots were fired near Range Road 20 and Highway 619, southeast of the village of Kitscoty.

The man’s injury was treated at the hospital.

The Ford Focus was later found abandoned east of Lloydminster. RCMP determined it had been reported stolen on March 3. It had been left running with the keys inside when it was taken, RCMP said.

“RCMP would like to remind vehicle owners that thefts are crimes of opportunity and can happen to anyone at any time,” the news release said.

“People should not attempt to pursue or subdue suspicious individuals because you never know how people might react when confronted.

“There are inherent risks when the public take these types of situations into their own hands.”

Kitscoty RCMP continue to investigate and believe this was not a random act.

They are still working to identify the person(s) who were in the stolen Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kitscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870.

Kitscoty is about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.