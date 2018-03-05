Residential parking ban starts Wednesday evening in Winnipeg

The city of Winnipeg has issued a residential parking ban beginning Wednesday evening to help clear the most recent snowfall.

Starting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., residents living in zones C, I, M, O, S and V won’t be able to leave their cars on the street overnight.

READ MORE: Winter storm causes multiple road closures across Manitoba

The ban begins again at 7 a.m. Thursday morning for zones D, F, H, K, N, R and U for another 12 hours.

Overnight Thursday sees residents of zones E, G, J, L, P, Q and T unable to park on the street from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Zone B is the subject of the ban during the daytime on Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The last zone to be plowed is zone A, which will see snow clearing on Friday from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone violating the winter parking ban faces a fine of $100 – or $50 if paid early. The residential parking ban will cost rule-breakers $150 per ticket, or $75 if paid in less than two weeks.

The city also warns residents their vehicles may be towed if they get in the way of snow removal efforts.

Winnipeggers can find their zone by entering there address here.

A winter parking ban is in effect in all snow routes beginning at midnight Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in place overnight Tuesday until Wednesday morning as well.

Back lane plowing begin Tuesday morning, as the city has put much of its snow clearing focus on main roads and bus routes thus far.