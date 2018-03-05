What’s Calgary doing with all the abandoned vehicles amid record snowfall?

While record amounts of snow have been piling up in Calgary so far this month, the number of abandoned cars that are snowed in on city streets is also quickly accumulating.

Last February, the city fielded 363 calls to 311 from residents complaining about abandoned vehicles.

This year, that number is nearly double, with 586 complaints being made. The number of tickets has also almost doubled, with 45 being handed out in February 2017 compared to 93 so far this year.

The city’s third snow route parking ban of the winter went into effect on Sunday morning. Between 10 a.m. Sunday and noon on Monday, officials handed out 1,056 tickets.

According to Kevin Bulman from the Calgary Parking Authority, officials have towed seven vehicles during this most recent parking ban.

“We are towing the ones that are posing a safety concern,” Bulmer said. “Whether it be in the middle of the lane of traffic.”.

“What we’ve also found is we’ve got vehicles that are on snow routes that still have tickets from the previous snow events, so in this case, it’s obvious there was no compliance and we have been seizing these vehicles.”

City manager of roads maintenance, Bill Biensch, said crews are 70 to 80 per cent of their way through clearing snow from the Priority 2 routes.

Biensch added that any time vehicles are impeding snow-clearing efforts, plow operators feather the snow out across the parking area as opposed to pushing it all to the side, allowing vehicles to get up on top of the snow to park and to keep traffic flowing.

Autobody shops warn that abandoned vehicles that eventually get buried in snow could see significant damage, including rust, brake problems and even frozen or cracked batteries.

The snow route parking bans are enforced to allow snow clearing on Priority 2 routes in the city. It’s expected the parking ban could be lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

— With files from Sarah Offin and Carolyn Kury de Castillo