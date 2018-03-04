Close encounter with ‘a monster tom cougar’: Vancouver Island man captures incredible video

“So I just found a shed antler, and there’s a monster, monster tom at 20 metres looking at me. A monster tom cougar. And no, I don’t have a gun. I have nothing. And he is huge.”

With those words, Adam Bartsch began an hour-long dance with what he and his wife estimate to be a young, 140-pound, tom cougar. Bartsch captured the entire thing on video.

Filmmaker and hunting instructor Chantelle Bartsch says it happened on Thursday. She said her husband was on a popular walking trail just north of Campbell River looking for antlers and setting trail cameras when he felt an eerie feeling.

“He described it as the hairs on the back of his neck standing up, and he looked up and there was a cougar eyeballing him,” she said.

Adam actually had a cougar tag in his pocket, but the area where the encounter occurred is closed to firearms, and Chantelle said his machete was in a backpack he had put down during his walk.

So the pair stared each other down — repeatedly.

“This little game went on for about an hour. He actually three times did scare off the cougar successfully, or at least he thought successfully,” Chantelle said.

As he made his way down the trail setting up more wildlife cameras, Chantelle said Adam thought he’d lost the cat — calling out repeatedly, to no effect. He tried again, this time using his hunting predator call.

“And the cat was actually watching him. The cat was hiding behind a tree the whole time.”

After more than an hour Adam and the cat went their separate ways. But he and his wife, both licensed taxidermists, later returned to the site to try and get a better sense of the animal.

“We did some more investigation and took a few measurements and such of the tracks and just looking in the mud, and we estimated this particular tom cougar to be 140 pounds,” Chantelle said. “And he’s still growing. He’s a younger cat. He probably will be one of the largest cougars we will ever see in the area.

“He definitely was a very full, full healthy cougar. He had no signs of injury. And he was very brave. The attitude he had was that he was claiming that area and did not want to leave.”

Reason for concern?

Global News has requested comment from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service about the encounter.

But Chantelle said despite the sighting happening on a popular trail, the public shouldn’t be overly concerned.

“These cougars do live here. They were here before us. There’s been a lot of people asking us for the exact location, but I assure them that cougar is no longer in that area, they move quite regularly.”

Chantelle, who also teaches cougar- and bear-aware courses, said that while people shouldn’t be afraid of the animals, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t respect them.

She advises people to keep their small pets indoors and says anyone walking with dogs should ensure that they are kept on a leash. Walkers and hikers should also make noise when on a trail, either with noisemakers or by talking loudly, she said.

If people do come across a cougar, Chantelle advises, the best course of action is to make yourself large and loud, and throwing things like rocks and sticks at the cats can make them back off.