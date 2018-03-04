Young fan writes ‘get well soon’ letter to Flames goalie Mike Smith

Perhaps a get well soon letter from eight-year-old Calgary Flames fan Rylee Lyseng is exactly what the doctor ordered for injured goaltender Mike Smith.

While at the dinner table one night with her family, Rylee expressed on paper what a lot of Flames fans are likely feeling.

The get well soon letter said, “We all miss you very much, even your fans. I hope you get better soon, we have not been winning much since you have been hurt. Do you know when you will be back on the ice? If you know, can you please tell me.”

The 35-year-old veteran goalie went down on Feb. 11, with 1.1 seconds left in the Flames game against the Islanders in New York.

Ever since, Smith has been on the injured reserve list with a lower body injury. Fans have yet to receive a timeline for his return.

Fittingly, Rylee also requested a few Flames tickets for their game against the Oilers on March 13, which is her birthday, while signing off her letter with “P.S. I hate the Oilers.”

Rylee turns nine in March. She plays on Calgary’s Jr. Inferno Novice 2 South white team.

The Flames start a three-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Monday against the Penguins. They return to the Saddledome next Sunday for another game against the Islanders.