Pressure mounts as Elsipogtog First Nation residents call for #JusticeforBrady

Pressure continues to mount in Elsipogtog First Nation following the funeral for a 22-year-old man struck and killed on a rural road near Saint-Charles last Saturday.

The RCMP continues to investigate and so far no arrests have been made.

The face of Brady Francis alongside the hashtag #justiceforBrady can be found on billboards, shirts and vehicles across the small community, which is about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

Pressure continues to mount as members of Elsipogtog First Nation call for #justiceforbrady following a hit and run last weekend with no arrests as of yet. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/4KjvmuRUHA — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) March 4, 2018

“We stick together — we support each other and Brady was an outstanding member of our community,” explained Ruth Levi, a longtime friend of the Francis family.

“[He was] a great kid, a great young man, he brought a lot of warmth into the room.”

A memorial continues to grow near where Francis was waiting for a ride home last Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on Saint-Charles Sud Road around 9:30 p.m.

His friends discovered him injured and lying on the side of the road. Francis died shortly after police arrived.

“This is something that will never get lost — you saw the sign as you drive into the community. That’s to show that this is not going away. That will remain there until justice is served for Brady and then some,” Levi said.

Police have seized and released a truck they say was “of interest” but no charges have been laid.

The RCMP says it’s continuing its investigation into the hit-and-run and are requesting anyone with information to come forward.