March 2, 2018 1:55 pm
Updated: March 2, 2018 1:58 pm

York University contract workers vote on final offer as strike looms

Contract workers at York University could walk off the job on Monday if unionized staff and the school fail to reach a labour agreement.

Union members are voting Friday on a final offer, that if rejected, could force staff to strike as early as next week.

CUPE 3903, which represent teaching assistants, graduate assistants and contract faculty, has recommended its members to reject the offer.

Workers have been without a contract since it expired on Aug. 31, 2017.

York University officials said in a letter to students this week that the campus will remain open and classes will continue in the event of a strike. However, some classes, labs and tutorials may be temporarily suspended.

