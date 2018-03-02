Canada
March 2, 2018 10:20 am

New Brunswick teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Baxters Corner

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say an 18-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.

An 18-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B., has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.

RCMP say they responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on March 1 on Radio Range Road in Baxters Corner.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say they believe the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The investigation into the crash continues, with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

