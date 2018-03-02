New Brunswick teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Baxters Corner
An 18-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B., has been killed in a single-vehicle crash.
RCMP say they responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on March 1 on Radio Range Road in Baxters Corner.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Police say they believe the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The investigation into the crash continues, with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.
