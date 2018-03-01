Economy
March 1, 2018 4:38 pm

Dow falls 420 points after Donald Trump announces steel and aluminum tariffs

By Staff The Associated Press

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked for comment following news that the Trump administration will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports - and the resulting drop in the Dow Jones that announcement caused.

Stocks fell sharply as investors worried that U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum will lead to retaliation from other countries.

Trump told industry executives Thursday he would impose the tariffs next week. The head of the European Commission said the region would respond in kind.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.73 points to 15,393.95 in a broad-based decline.

In New York, Industrial companies like Boeing and Caterpillar that use steel and aluminum fell sharply, as did exporters like Apple whose overseas sales could be hurt by a trade war. Steel makers rose.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 36 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 420 points, or 1.7 per cent, to 24,608. The Nasdaq fell 92 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 7,180.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.80 per cent.

*with a file from the Canadian Press

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

