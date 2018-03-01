Montreal considered second-best city in the world for millennials

A global survey has ranked Montreal as one of the best places to live in the world for millennials.

“You are spoiled for choice with coffee shops and yoga studios and all that kind of stuff,” said Sarah Haddath, 28, who just moved from the U.K.

“There is lots going on, lots to get involved in, and with social media, everything is accessible for us.”

The survey ranked Montreal number 2 out of 110 cities worldwide; top of the list was Berlin, Ger.

Toronto came in at number 5 and Vancouver ranked 6th.

The survey was conducted by a furnished apartment search engine called Nestpick.

It looked at 17 different factors in four broad categories including work, affordability, openness and fun.

According to Nestpick’s Ricky Sutton, Montreal was a millennial magnet because of its openness and tolerance to immigration, LGBT communities and contraception laws.

Montreal also scored highly for clubs and festivals and its thriving start-up culture, moving up significantly from last year’s survey, when it was ranked number 15.

“I love the fact that it’s bilingual, that is one of my biggest reasons, as well as it being beautiful,” said Lucas Johnson, who lives in Montreal and work remotely — his company is based in Florida.

Clay Sandhu, 26, a cook at popular Mile End hotspot Larry’s Café, moved to Montreal from Ottawa several years ago and says, for now, he wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“If you can get a good grasp of the language, there is plenty of opportunity to do things,” Sandhu said.