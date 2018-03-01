Drivers flock to Washington state to avoid pricey Metro Vancouver gas

Gas prices are climbing towards $1.50 a litre across Metro Vancouver and that means more people are heading south to fill up.

And why not? Provincial and transit taxes in B.C. add on another 49.3 cents per litre, where in Washington it’s only 23 cents.

Frequent border crosser John Campagn says that he goes down to Bellingham multiple times a week and will get gas for his family too.

“It’s worth it every single time, absolutely, and a lot of times I’ll put a couple of jerry cans in the back of my car,” he said.

“Whether there’s a few extra cars in the line, it doesn’t make a difference to me.”

However, according to the website GasBuddy.com, prices in Bellingham are higher than the U.S. average.

GasBuddy analyst Dan McTeague has told Global news previously that prices are spiking because the two refineries that supply gas to B.C. are shutting down for maintenance, leaving companies scrambling to stock up on their supply before April.

Gas in Metro Vancouver rose by five cents over the weekend, and is expected to keep going up.