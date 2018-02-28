Winter storm warning for central Alberta, Edmonton due to ‘intense Pacific system’

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of Alberta on Wednesday, saying “an intense Pacific system will begin pushing snow into west central Alberta beginning late this evening.”

The warnings, initially for the western edge of the province, were expanded east Thursday morning to include central Alberta and the City of Edmonton.

The weather agency warned snow, which could be heavy at times, was expected to continue falling on Thursday and Friday as the storm is expected to move east.

“By Saturday morning, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to have fallen with the heaviest amounts near the British Columbia border.”

Environment Canada said strong easterly winds were also expected that could generate blowing snow and reduce visibility on highways.

There are Winter Storm & Snowfall Warnings in effect for these regions of the province including the city of Edmonton. https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy #yegwx @GlobalEdmonton News Morning #abstorm pic.twitter.com/34skVgJQD4 — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) March 1, 2018

People planning to travel through areas expected to be impacted by the storm were warned by the weather agency to consider posting their travel plans if they can. Drivers were also encouraged to travel with an emergency kit that includes drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Environment Canada issues winter storm warnings when “multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.”

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

