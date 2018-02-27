Homicide investigating tip from neighbour who used to live next door to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating a new tip from a neighbour who used to live next to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur and his family in the 1990s in Oshawa, Global News has learned.

The neighbour, who spoke to Global News anonymously, said that his 14-year-old daughter used to babysit children at the home in the Thornton and Taunton roads area and that she was forbidden from going into the basement and in the garage.

He said he also told investigators that one morning in the late 1990s, before the McArthurs sold the home, he noticed a large rock had been placed on the front lawn — despite the fact that there was no other landscaping work done on the lawn. The rock remains there to this day.

Police told Global News that they are aware of this information and are deciding how to proceed with the investigation.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces six charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of missing men from the city’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

McArthur was first charged with the first-degree murder of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman on Jan. 18, following a months-long probe into missing persons cases.

On Jan. 29, police said McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick and Soroush Mahmudi.

The latest victim, identified by investigators as 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam on Feb.22, was one of three missing men from the city’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood who authorities had been looking for as part of Project Houston back in 2012.

Police believe there may be more victims.

The charges against McArthur haven’t been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone who retained McArthur to do landscaping work or has information has been asked to contact the Toronto police team dedicated to the investigation at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.