Toronto police update expected on investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police are expected to provide an update on Friday about their investigation into accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police told Global News the announcement will be made during a morning news conference. However, the details of the announcement weren’t clear as of Thursday evening.

McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman on Jan. 18, following a months-long probe into missing persons cases of missing men from the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.

On Jan. 29, police said McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick and Soroush Mahmudi.

Toronto police said during an update earlier this month, the remains of at least six people were recovered at a property on Mallory Crescent, where McArthur performed landscaping work and stored supplies, as part of the investigation into McArthur. A set of remains were confirmed to belong to Kinsman. The remains of the five other people weren’t identified at the time.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims.

The charges against McArthur haven’t been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Feb. 28.

Anyone who retained McArthur to do landscaping work or has information has been asked to contact the Toronto police team dedicated to the investigation at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald