Charges laid after concerned citizens report Alberta man hitting dogs with pipe

Stony Plain RCMP have laid animal cruelty charges after people called to report a man “physically abusing numerous dogs with a hard plastic PVC pipe.”

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said witnesses saw the incident take place on Feb. 25 in the parking lot of a local business.

Officers found the man and arrested him.

Five Golden Retrievers were seized by Parkland County Enforcement.

RCMP said the dogs were examined by a veterinarian and are “healthy and safe.”

READ MORE: Alberta teen charged after video of alleged animal abuse posted online

Garry Owen has been charged with two counts of injuring or endangering animals.

He was released from custody with conditions, including that he must not be alone with animals.

Owen is scheduled to appear in court on March 7 in Stony Plain.