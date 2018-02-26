94-year-old Calgary great-grandma eager to help clients during hectic tax season

Most people her age likely retired decades earlier but at 94, Anny Heidebrecht still looks forward to going into work each day.

“That’s what gives me energy,” Heidebrecht said. “I look forward to come to work to help people.”

Heidebrecht is a tax specialist at an H&R Block office in northeast Calgary and she’s eagerly anticipating the busy tax season ahead.

“The more pressure, the better you work,” she said.

Heidebrecht has been working with numbers for 70 years. She has fond memories of the equipment she used to use.

“The adding machine — it sounded like an old tractor. I asked my manager if it would ever come to computers. ‘Never,’ he said, ‘never would we have computers.'”

H&R manager Tarleen Dhaliwal said Heidebrecht is always eager to keep her computer skills up-to-date.

“I get so amazed,” Dhaliwal said. “At the age of 94, she still wants to learn everything.”

Heidebrecht has carried on despite a battle with cancer 15 years ago.

“They gave me 10 months to live,” she said. “I had surgery and here I sit and do your taxes.”

She said she’d like to continue working as long as she can.

“I am very thankful that I can still see, hear, walk and work here and learn.”