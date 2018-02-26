Charges laid against man after Outlook, Sask. robbery at business

A Saskatchewan man is facing charges following an investigation into a robbery at an Outlook business last week.

The robbery occurred in the 200-block of Franklin Street at around 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 21.

Outlook RCMP said initial information indicated that a man had entered the business, implied he was carrying a weapon and demanded cash from an employee. He then fled the scene.

Further investigation led police to arrest Craig Stadler, 44, who is now facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

The man from the Outlook area made his first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Feb. 23 and his case was adjourned to Tuesday.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.