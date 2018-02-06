Kindersley, Sask. travel agent who defrauded customers of $1M heading to jail

A Kindersley, Sask., woman who ran a travel agency is going to jail after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her customers.
Leslie Glauser, who owned T & T Travel, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty in December 2017 to one count of fraud over $5,000.
The first complaints against Glauser started in January 2016 and RCMP said they received over 250 complaints during their investigation.
Glauser was charged following a 16-month investigation.
The investigation revealed that over $1 million was stolen from her customers.
Most were able to get their money back from their credit card companies, but one customer said they were out as much as $30,000.
Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
