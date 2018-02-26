Coquihalla Highway closed north of Hope after serious multi-vehicle crash
A serious multi-vehicle crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions north of Hope, B.C. on Sunday night.
The crash, which occurred near the Othello exit around 8 p.m., involved a Greyhound bus, another passenger bus, two semi-trailers and two vehicles.
BC Emergency Health Services said seven people have been taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics said they are still on the scene with at least one other patient.
Roughly 70 people were transported to a warming centre.
Greyhound passenger Jane Green told Global News no one on her bus was seriously injured, but the other passenger bus landed in a ditch on the side of the road.
The highway is closed for the foreseeable future.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes from Hope via Highway 1 or Highway 3 and 5A. Those driving from Merritt can take Highway 8 and Highway 1.
