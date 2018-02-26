Coquihalla Highway closed north of Hope after serious multi-vehicle crash

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions north of Hope, B.C. on Sunday night.

The crash, which occurred near the Othello exit around 8 p.m., involved a Greyhound bus, another passenger bus, two semi-trailers and two vehicles.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend

BC Emergency Health Services said seven people have been taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics said they are still on the scene with at least one other patient.

Roughly 70 people were transported to a warming centre.

Updating on #Coquihalla incident involving 2 transport trucks, 2 buses and 2 vehicles: 7 patients have been taken to hospital in serious condition. Roughly 70, uninjured, taken by bus with paramedics on board to a warming centre. Paramedics on scene for 1 or more other patients. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) February 26, 2018

Greyhound passenger Jane Green told Global News no one on her bus was seriously injured, but the other passenger bus landed in a ditch on the side of the road.

The highway is closed for the foreseeable future.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes from Hope via Highway 1 or Highway 3 and 5A. Those driving from Merritt can take Highway 8 and Highway 1.