Coquihalla crash
February 26, 2018 1:32 am
Updated: February 26, 2018 3:05 am

Coquihalla Highway closed north of Hope after serious multi-vehicle crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

A serious crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan
A A

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions north of Hope, B.C. on Sunday night.

The crash, which occurred near the Othello exit around 8 p.m., involved a Greyhound bus, another passenger bus, two semi-trailers and two vehicles.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend

BC Emergency Health Services said seven people have been taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics said they are still on the scene with at least one other patient.

Roughly 70 people were transported to a warming centre.

Greyhound passenger Jane Green told Global News no one on her bus was seriously injured, but the other passenger bus landed in a ditch on the side of the road.

The highway is closed for the foreseeable future.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes from Hope via Highway 1 or Highway 3 and 5A. Those driving from Merritt can take Highway 8 and Highway 1.

A serious crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan

A serious crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan

A serious multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan

A serious multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan

A serious multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C.

Shane MacKichan

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coq crash
Coquihalla bus crash
Coquihalla crash
Coquihalla crash Sunday
Greyhound bus Coquihalla
Highway 5
Highway 5 Bus Crash
Hope BC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News