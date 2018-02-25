Alberta man dies after exposure to ‘extreme weather conditions’

The Blood Tribe Police Service is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from the Blood Indian Reserve. According to authorities, the man had been exposed to the “extreme weather conditions” for an unknown amount of time.

Officials said first responders were called to a home in Standoff, Alta. on Saturday morning to help a man in medical distress. He was then taken to Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man’s name or any other details. Police are now working with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section as they continue their investigation.