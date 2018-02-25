Canada
February 25, 2018 1:12 pm
Updated: February 25, 2018 1:13 pm

Alberta man dies after exposure to ‘extreme weather conditions’

By Reporter and Weekend Co-Anchor  Global News

A file photo of the Blood Tribe Police Service logo.

File photo
A A

The Blood Tribe Police Service is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man from the Blood Indian Reserve. According to authorities, the man had been exposed to the “extreme weather conditions” for an unknown amount of time.

Officials said first responders were called to a home in Standoff, Alta. on Saturday morning to help a man in medical distress. He was then taken to Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man’s name or any other details. Police are now working with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section as they continue their investigation.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta extreme weather
Alberta Standoff
Alberta weather
Blood Indian Reserve
blood tribe police
Extreme Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News