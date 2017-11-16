Blood Tribe man arrested again for alleged child porn offences

An Alberta man is facing child pornography related charges for the second time after an investigation that began last month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit alleges child pornography was being uploaded to a social media account from a home on the Blood Tribe First Nation Reserve.

ICE, along with Lethbridge police and Blood Tribe police, began the investigation after a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre shared information on the subject.

On Nov. 8, Cody Wright, 24, was arrested at a home on the reservation. Police also seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Wright has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography, as well as two counts of breach of recognizance. In a release, ALERT said the breach charges relate to “similar offences” committed in November 2016.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.