Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec traded to Toronto Maple Leafs

After nearly 17 years with the Montreal Canadiens, forward Tomas Plekanec will swap his Habs jersey for a Toronto Maple Leafs one.

The trade was announced by the team via Twitter.

Habs forward Kyle Baun was also part of the deal.

In exchange for both players, the Canadiens acquired defenseman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and the Maple Leafs’ own second-round pick in 2018 from Toronto.

Rumours that Plekanec would be traded had been swirling around but intensified Saturday night when he was a healthy scratch for the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Plekanec has played with the Canadiens for his entire 14-season NHL career. He was drafted in 2001 as a third-round pick, 71st overall.

The 35-year-old had six goals and 18 assists over 60 games with Montreal this season.

A native of Kladno, Czech Republic, he has played in 981 career NHL regular-season games, registering 232 goals and 373 assists.

Plekanec has also appeared in 87 career playoff games, recording 16 goals and 33 assists.

Baun, 25, played in 54 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL), registering four goals and 12 assists. The Toronto native has had 19 goals and 40 assists in 171 career AHL regular-season games.

