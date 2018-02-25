Another blowing snow advisory issued for southern Alberta: Environment Canada

Strong wind and recent snow in southern Alberta are combining to create the potential for poor driving conditions.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather warnings and advisories Saturday afternoon, just hours after a number of area highways were reopened after being closed for similar reasons. Areas south of Calgary, including Pincher Creek, Waterton, Lethbridge and Crowsnest Pass are expecting wind gusts close to 100 kilometres per hour Sunday.

According to the federal weather agency Sunday morning, “Strong winds with gusts near 100 km/h are developing along the foothills. Winds will spread eastwards this morning.”

Portions of the same regions and areas further east, including Brooks, are being advised of the potential for blowing snow.

“Extensive blowing snow is expected today. Strong winds will return to parts of southern Alberta this morning, causing reduced visibilities in blowing snow.”

On Friday, an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued when driving conditions along portions of Highway 3 and Highway 6 near Pincher Creek became too dangerous. The highways were closed overnight and reopened Saturday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, highway conditions in southern Alberta were mostly clear, with some icy and snow-covered routes reported around Lethbridge.

Camera shots of Highway 3 Sunday morning, courtesy of 511 Alberta, showed snow blowing across Highway 3 near Cowley.

