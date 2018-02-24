Two dead following head-on crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 101

Two men have died following a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Spa Springs, N.S.

The RCMP said in a press release sent out on Saturday that a member was on patrol in the area when he found the vehicles in a ditch on Friday.

A man, 42, from Cambridge was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle he was in was travelling westbound.

Another man, 57, from Mount Uniacke, died after he was removed from his vehicle, which was travelling eastbound.

The collision happened near marker 176. Police shut down part of the highway, and it was reopened at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Annapolis District RCMP are still investigating the cause with help from a traffic deconstructionist.