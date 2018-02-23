Jennifer Lawrence reveals she dropped out of school at 14, never got diploma

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t regret dropping out of middle school to pursue her acting career.

In a preview of Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes, the 27-year-old actress opens up about her decision to waive her education for a career in Hollywood.

“I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated,” she said in a sneak peek of her interview with Bill Whitaker.

When asked if she regretted her decision, Lawrence said, “No. I really don’t. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career. I mean, from the age of 14.”

“I struggled through school. I never felt very smart,” the Red Sparrow actress said. “And when I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was the whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed — something that I could be confident in and I didn’t want to let it go.”

Lawrence did note that her parents weren’t thrilled with her decision to give up on school.

“It was just an overwhelming feeling of ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do,'” she said. “And to get people to try to understand that, when you’re 14 years old, wanting to drop out of school and do this, and your parents are just like, ‘You’re out of your mind.'”

Lawrence has starred in many popular movies, including the Hunger Games films. She took home an Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. She also received Academy Award nominations for her roles in American Hustle, Winter’s Bone and Joy.

Lawrence’s full interview on 60 Minutes airs Sunday Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.