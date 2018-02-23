Firefighters battle ‘aggressive’ blaze in southeast Calgary

A cat died but no humans were injured after an “aggressive fire” broke out at a home in southeast Calgary on Thursday night.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to a house fire on Fortalice Crescent S.E. at about 8 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered an aggressive fire at the rear of the house,” the fire department said in a news release. “A garden shed as well as a car were fully involved and flames had started to enter the house near the kitchen.”

Two people were able to safely get out of the house on their own.

Crews simultaneously fought both fires outside the home along with the one inside. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene to watch for hot spots through the night once the fires were brought under control.

An investigation into what caused the fire is expected to begin once “the house is deemed safe.”