Tanker truck rollover in Sturgeon County shuts down part of Highway 28A

Part of a highway in Sturgeon County was shut down Thursday night after a semi-truck carrying “a highly flammable liquid” rolled over.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said the tanker truck rolled over on Highway 28A between Highway 37 and Township Road 552. They said the truck was carrying 53,000 litres of “condensate” but fire crews at the scene initially noted no leak had been discovered.

The stretch of highway where the rollover occurred was closed to traffic until the scene was cleaned up. Police did not say when it would reopen.

“A perimeter has been set up and there is currently no danger to the public,” the RCMP said in a news release, adding evacuations were not being considered “at this time.”

No injuries were reported.