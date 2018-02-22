Lethbridge police need help identifying suspects in violent armed robbery

Lethbridge police are investigating a violent armed robbery at a north side gas station and are turning to the public for assistance to identify the suspects.

Police were called to Gas King along the 900 block of 5 Avenue North on Feb. 20 at around 2:30 a.m. Officers found two injured employees – a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. Both were transported to hospital and later released.

Police said two unknown males, who were masked and armed with weapons, entered the store. One of them demanded cash and assaulted both employees, police said.

The subjects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and remained at large as of Thursday night.

The first suspect is described as approximately six feet to six-feet-one-inch tall with an average build. He was wearing a white hoodie with the word “Crooks” across the chest and a white and black emblem on the back, police said.

The second suspect is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall with an average build. Police said he was wearing a black/grey sweater with a grey hood.

Police said identifying masked suspects can be difficult, but not impossible.

“People recognize their friends and relatives and neighbours, even masks sometimes,” Insp. Tom Ascroft said. “There are other avenues of investigation, but it certainly is a challenge.”

Ascroft said robberies have become more common in Lethbridge over the last few years, but this incident has him concerned.

“What’s more troubling about this one is that there was violence and people were injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.