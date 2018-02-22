Halifax organization pushing for CFL team hosts league commissioner on Friday

The commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) will be in Halifax, N.S., on Friday in an event hosted by the organization pushing for a CFL team in the region.

Randy Ambrosie issued a news release saying that he will host a public town hall in the only city without a franchise on his national tour.

Ambrosie will be joined by Anthony Leblanc and other representatives of Maritime Football Ltd., who have previously held talks with the CFL regarding a Halifax franchise.

The Maritime Football Ltd. effort has applied for a trademark for the name Atlantic Schooners — one of the prospective names for a CFL franchise in Halifax.

The application for the trademark was filed on Nov. 28, two days after the 2017 Grey Cup, the CFL’s championship game.

“We’re looking forward to developing the next chapter of the CFL in the Maritimes,” LeBlanc said.

Ambrosie has remained cryptic, stating that the commitment from Maritime Football Ltd. “has sparked the imagination of having a 10-team league.”

“I’m here because I want our fans in Halifax and across Atlantic Canada to know they are an important part of the CFL family,” said Ambrosie in a press release.

The town hall will be held downtown at noon in Halifax’s Westin Nova Scotian Hotel.

