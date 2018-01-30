CFL commissioner to stop in Halifax on cross country tour

The CFL commissioner is heading out on a cross country tour next month and he’s making a stop on Canada’s East Coast.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is set to hit the road in February, visiting each city with a team in the league.

But he’ll end his trip in Halifax, N.S., a city that has recently had a resurgence in interest in acquiring a team of its own.

According to a press release sent out by the CFL, each stop will allow Ambrosie to “connect with fans in public forums” and give fans an opportunity to “have their say.”

“Our fans are very much part of the hierarchy of this league: they make everything we do possible,” Ambrosie said.

“I want to hear what’s on their minds and get their feedback on some of our plans. It is really important for us to be accessible, and accountable, to our fans.”

What that might mean for Halifax when he visits on Feb. 23 isn’t immediately clear, but questions have been raised over whether Halifax would have a large enough audience to support a team.

The tour does come right before the league’s annual general meeting.

Possible franchise in Halifax

Lucas Barrett, a spokesperson for the CFL, says Ambrosie wanted to make his trip a truly national tour and that’s why he wanted to visit Halifax.

“He’s interested in re-engaging with fans and of course (Anthony Leblanc) has been wanting to have the commissioner out there for a while,” he said.

Leblanc is one of the men behind Maritime Football Ltd. The league has confirmed it is in talks with Maritime Football about putting a prospective team in Halifax.

The trademark for Atlantic Schooners — one of the prospective names for a CFL franchise in Halifax — has officially been registered by Halifax Football Ltd.

Barrett says that the stop in Halifax will be a joint production with Maritime Football Ltd., and will feature a town hall open to the general public at the Westin Hotel on Hollis Street.

“We’re thrilled to have the CFL include Atlantic Canada in its tour,” said Leblanc in a press release.

“We’re looking forward to developing the next chapter of the CFL in the Maritimes, and this road show is designed to give the league an opportunity to interact with some of the most enthusiastic football fans in the country.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has said that a potential CFL team would be “an exciting opportunity,” but has added that the municipality would not lead the charge, so as to not put taxpayers at risk over the cost of building a stadium.

Ambrosie is set to kick off his tour on Feb. 1 in Montreal before making stops in Ottawa on Feb. 2; Toronto on Feb. 5; Calgary on Feb. 6; Vancouver on Feb. 8; Saskatchewan on Feb. 12; Winnipeg on Feb. 12; Edmonton Feb. 13; Hamilton on Feb. 22; and Halifax on Feb. 23.

—With files from the Canadian Press